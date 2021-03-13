Wrexham A525 motorcyclist dies in crash with car
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Wrexham.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A525, between Bangor-on-Dee and Whitchurch, at about 12:40 GMT, North Wales Police said.
His next of kin have been informed and the road remains closed.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, involving the black motorcycle and a grey Audi Q7, has been asked to contact police.
Sgt Liam Ho, from the force's roads policing unit, said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with the motorcyclist's family and friends at this difficult time."
The force said the driver of the Audi was spoken to following the collision and no arrests were made.
