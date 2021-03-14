Covid vaccine: Health minister Vaughan Gething gets jab
Wales' health minister has urged all BAME community members to get vaccinated as he got a first Covid jab.
Vaughan Gething said he was "delighted" to be vaccinated and explained that, although aged in his 40s, a health condition puts him in a priority group.
A third of people in Wales have had their first dose of the Covid vaccine.
Mr Gething, who received the jab at a leisure centre in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, described it as "really professional and really quick".
On the progress of the vaccination programme in Wales, Mr Gething said Saturday had been a record day following an increase in the number of vaccinations delivered.
As he received his jab, he said: "I'm delighted to be here again. This is where I brought my mother for her vaccine as well."
Asked about the vaccination programme as a whole, he said: "We've had two record days of increasing number of vaccinations so the programme is still very much on track."
He revealed he is in priority group six because of health issues.
"I'm in my 40s, that's middle age for a normal life, young for a politician.
"I'm here today because I'm in group six because I have a kidney condition. And so that's why I've been invited slightly earlier than my age range."
'Important if you look like me'
He added he hoped people from BAME communities and priority group six would also come forward when they are invited.
"I think its really important that all of us get the vaccine, but it is particularly important if you look like me.
"If you are from a Black or Asian origin community, your risks of harm are so much higher, so it's important to listen to the evidence to our people to the medics and the scientists,
"The vaccines are safe and effective and really could save your life."