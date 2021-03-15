Sarah Everard: Men 'should be educated to call out harassment'
- Published
Men should be educated about calling out sexual harassment, Wales' future generations commissioner has said.
Sophie Howe said there was "still an issue of men not willing to challenge" sexual harassment.
Ms Howe said she hoped Sarah Everard's death would be "a marker in time" and lead to "something really substantial" happening like better education for boys at home and in school .
Ms Everard disappeared when walking home in south London last week.
Her death has prompted a public debate over women's safety.
A vigil on Saturday to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive has attracted criticism after footage showed officers detaining women and prompted Boris Johnson to say he was "deeply concerned".
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has dismissed calls to resign and defended the force's actions.
Speaking on the Jason Mohammad phone-in on BBC Radio Wales, Ms Howe said she had spoken to her four sons, aged nine to 21, about sexual harassment scenarios.
"Speaking to them over the weekend, I think there is still is this issue of men not willing to challenge," she said.
She said she gave them a scenario in which they said the men involved were "probably just having a laugh with friends".
"I would like to think that my boys have been brought up to be feminists to be committed and interested in women's rights - even then that was the response I was getting," Ms Howe said.
"It might start out as a comment to make you laugh but… the more that society makes these things acceptable, the more that those people who are rapists, who are the sort of people who want to stalk, the more acceptable that becomes in their minds."
'What can I do about it?'
Meanwhile, Pam French, an organiser of a vigil for Ms Everard at Hailey Park in Llandaff North, said she had spoken about women's safety with her two sons, aged three and six.
"Sometimes it's easier to talk to children about it because the response isn't defensive, it's usually, 'Why are you upset and what can I do about it?'.
"We've just been talking to them about being kind, treating people equally and all of those really basic messages, but if we start them from that early on then hopefully, we can make a difference," she said.
The 43-year-old said issues raised in the past week "just rips sticky plaster off a lot of stuff that I think a lot of us have held for many years".
"For many of us, that brought home years of having to change our behaviour and modify our behaviour and being afraid," she added.
Ms Everard went missing while walking home from a friend's house on 3 March.
Her remains were later found in woodland in Kent and Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.
Following Ms Everard's death, several hotels in Cardiff have responded by offering help to anyone feeling unsafe.
'Safe place'
The Angel Hotel urged women walking home who felt afraid to come to its reception.
It tweeted: "In light of the devastating news regarding Sarah Everard this week, here at the Angel Hotel we would like to offer women and girls who feel intimidated, scared or at risk in Cardiff city centre a 'safe place'.
"Please come into our reception and a member of our team will help you call a taxi, friend or family member to ensure you get home safe."
Later, the city's Indigo Hotel said it had been inspired by the Angel Hotel's offer and tweeted that staff would "help you and ensure that you get home safely".