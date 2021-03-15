Pembrokeshire murder probe ends as death found to be from natural causes
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a caravan has been released without charge.
Jean Evans was found at Kiln Park, Tenby, in Pembrokeshire, on Friday 20 November.
The investigation ended when a coroner found Mrs Evans died of natural causes.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A man arrested following Mrs Evans' death has been released with no further action to be taken."
At the time of her death, her family described her as a "wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend".
"We are distraught by our loss. Jean Evans will be missed by us all," they said.