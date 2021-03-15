Bangor-on-Dee: Family in 'shock and disbelief' at motorcyclist's death
- Published
The family of a grandfather killed in a motorcycle crash have expressed "shock and disbelief" at his death.
Michael Howard Williams died after his black motorcycle was involved in a collision with a grey Audi Q7 on Saturday.
The 56-year-old, from Chirk, Wrexham county, worked for the family company, Williams Plant Hire of Chirk.
"We are in total shock and disbelief and never expected that we would lose him so soon," his family said.
"He was a caring and loving father to Georgia, Damien and Tanya and a fantastic grandad to his six grandchildren.
"Motorbikes were his passion as well as shooting and fishing.
"He was a hard-working man who would do anything for his family. We shall miss him so much."
The collision happened shortly before 12:40 GMT on the A525 near Holly Bush between Bangor-on-Dee and Whitchurch.
The force said the Audi driver was spoken to following the collision and no arrests were made.