BBC News

Body found on Pembrokeshire beach in search for Susan Smith

Published
image copyrightFamily Photo
image captionSusan Smith was last seen in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, more than two weeks ago

A body has been found by police on a Pembrokeshire beach in a search for missing woman Susan Smith.

The 63-year-old was last seen on 27 February near the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village in Kidwelly.

Dyfed-Powys police said the body was recovered from a beach near Solva.

The force said Mrs Smith's family were aware of the latest development but a formal identification had not yet taken place.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman added: "At this time there is no reason to suggest any suspicious circumstances."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.