Covid: Some NHS staff 'not receiving regular lateral flow tests'
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
- Published
NHS staff in Wales are not receiving the regular lateral flow tests they were promised, according to staff and the British Medical Association (BMA).
The Welsh health minister last year announced "a programme of regular asymptomatic testing" for NHS staff.
BMA Cymru said some doctors had not received tests at all.
The Welsh government said more than 1.5 million lateral flow tests had been provided and Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he would investigate.
The rapid tests can identify those who could be carrying coronavirus and may not be showing symptoms.
The BMA said NHS workers were concerned the tests, which take 20 to 30 minutes to show a result, had not been available to everyone and were easier to get hold of in some parts of Wales than others.
Dr Dai Samuel, a consultant and prominent BMA Cymru member, told Newyddion S4C he had been only been tested twice since the beginning of the pandemic.
He added there were large variations in receiving the tests across Wales.
He said: "Testing is happening occasionally and at some locations. But on the whole, especially when speaking to those working on the front line, it is not happening every week.
"If you are symptomatic, you do get tested. But for those without symptoms, it is not happening regularly."
"I think [BMA Cymru] members are angry. We are more than willing to put ourselves at risk of contracting Covid. But we speak to those working in the film industry or in schools and they are getting lateral flow tests.
"But then, those working for health boards aren't always getting them. When I talk to friends, they are shocked to hear that."
'Going out regularly'
When questioned at the Welsh government's Covid press conference on Wednesday, Mr Gething said he was unaware there was an issue.
He said: "They should be available. In the information I've had, they're going out regularly across the service.
"I'm concerned, which is why I'd like to get the detail to be able to give you an answer and resolve the issue.
"The whole point of providing these lateral flow tests is they are part of what we can do to give people to give people that extra reassurance, to give us an extra tool in our armoury to make sure we understand where coronavirus is and to help people protect themselves and the people around them."
Dr Samuel on behalf of BMA Cymru, "It is concerning that the health minister doesn't seem to be aware what's happening at the coalface.
"Perhaps the government need to talk to health boards and understand why this testing isn't happening currently. If the government say they think it is happening, that isn't true."
At the health minister's request, Newyddion S4C supplied his office with further information so that he could offer a fuller response and address the issue.
A spokesperson later issued a statement which said: "We have supplied more than 1.5 million lateral flow tests to health boards and NHS trusts in Wales to support the delivery of asymptomatic workforce testing.
"We are also in the process of expanding the programme and providing supplies to primary care independent contractors and independent hospitals across Wales."