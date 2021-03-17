Death at Cardiff address treated as suspicious, police say
- Published
The sudden death of a man in Cardiff is being investigated by police.
South Wales Police said it was called to an address on Churchill Way at about 09.30 GMT on Wednesday.
The force said it was treating the death as suspicious and an incident room had been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight or on Wednesday morning has been asked to contact police.
