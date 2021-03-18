Lockdown: Learner drivers 'frustrated' as lessons remain parked
- Published
Learner drivers are "frustrated" lessons remain stuck in neutral under lockdown rules in Wales.
Some have had to cancel tests while others have cars sat idle outside their homes.
With hairdressers set to reopen in Wales, driving instructors have questioned why they cannot start lessons once again.
However First Minister Mark Drakeford said last week it was not safe for lessons to resume.
It means learners like Georgia Davies, from Aberystwyth, remain stalled and remaining on sometimes "erratic" public transport.
She has spent roughly £2,000 on lessons, tests and a car but her driving test has been cancelled four times.
It has also left her unable to apply for some jobs, that require a driving licence, before she heads to university in the autumn.
"There was a long waiting list for a test because of the pandemic last year," she said.
"It has since been cancelled four times and now my theory test has expired.
"So I have to re-sit that in June, meaning I won't be able to do my practical test for a long time after that. It's really unfair."
The delay has meant relying on public transport, often to see friends who live an hour away.
"I have a car because I thought I'd be driving by now, but it's costing a lot for insurance and tax - and I can't even drive it."
"I can't wait for the freedom. It's really frustrating because I've got plans and my own car but I can't do anything with it."
Harry Nicholls was hoping to take his test on Friday, having been postponed from last summer, but Covid rules mean he is not allowed. The next available date is not until September.
"I started learning after my birthday in March, which was when lockdown started," said the 17-year-old from Monmouth.
"I passed my theory test and my parents booked me 10 lessons, but I couldn't start them because of lockdown.
"After [the first] lockdown I went out for 15 lessons with an instructor and by the end I was in a good position to pass my test."
Then lockdown happened again and having spent £450 on lessons, Harry has also spent £4,500 on a Kia Rio that has sat outside the house.
"It's a nightmare. It [the car] cost a lot and it's getting to the point where I am wondering whether it was worth it," he said.
"Not being able to go out with friends is an issue and being in Monmouth it's harder to get to other places, especially with buses, they can be erratic."
Daisy Corne, 18, has a condition that makes her clinically vulnerable
"I've to be quite careful on trains and buses, which is why cars and taxis are a better option, which is why it would be good to be able to drive."
Daisy, who is preparing to start a health and social care course at Cardiff Metropolitan University, has had to cancel two tests. She is hopeful it will be third time lucky later in the year.
"It would be a lot less stress knowing I could get in the car and go wherever," she said.
The Welsh government said it appreciated people's frustration during an "incredibly" difficult time.
A spokesman added: "If the public health situation continues to improve we will be able to further ease restrictions in the coming weeks, and as part of this we will consider the best time to resume driving lessons and tests."