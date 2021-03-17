Pembroke Dock energy project 'could be catastrophic'
By Aled Scourfield
BBC News
- Published
Plans to develop a marine energy project could have a "catastrophic" impact on Pembroke Dock's Royal Dockyard, an expert on maritime history has warned.
The plans are part of a £60m Swansea Bay City Deal project to develop marine energy in Pembrokeshire.
It is hoped Pembroke Dock Marine could create 1,800 full-time jobs in the county.
But Dr Ann Coats said she feared the scheme would damage its heritage.
It is proposed that historical slipways, a graving dock and timber pond used for shipbuilding could be infilled and covered over. Two new 130ft (40m) high buildings will be built near the waterway.
Dr Coats, chairwoman of the Naval Dockyard Society, said: "When you demolish half of the two slips and fill them in, and then fill in the dry dock and the timber pond… we're not going to get them back.
"Nobody has ever demonstrated that you can reverse the process, so what they're talking about is destruction of all the listed structures, six listed structures.
"Why throw this asset away? The core of Pembroke Dock will have disappeared. The whole reason for the town being built will have gone."
Opponents of the scheme have requested the application be "called in" for consideration by the Welsh government, a move currently being considered by ministers.
Milford Haven Port Authority, which submitted the plans, said the work would be done in a way which preserves the historic structures of the dockyard, so they can be uncovered by future generations.
The port authority chief executive Andy Jones said: "It's impossible to undertake and develop modern port facilities without having some impact, and so, from the very beginning of this project, we've worked with the local authority, with CADW as the heritage regulator and with the Welsh government to ensure any impact is absolutely minimised."
Jess Hooper of Marine Energy Wales said the project was vital for the growth of the industry in Pembrokeshire.
"The infrastructure is key to delivering the sector," she said.
"The construction and manufacturing will happen on shore and we need to create an interface between the onshore and offshore environments.
"This is a key anchor project. It represents such an enormous opportunity for jobs, and for our youth."
What is the history of Pembroke Dock?
The Royal Dockyard at Pembroke Dock is the only one of its kind in Wales, and was founded in 1814. Some 250 vessels were constructed there between 1816 and 1926.
Pembroke Dock later became home to the Sunderland Flying Boat during World War Two.
New facilities are needed to help fabricate and to maintain marine energy devices, such as wind turbines and wave and tidal devices.
The Victorian Society, The Georgian Group, Pembroke Dock Town Council, the Ancient Monuments Society and Save Britain's Heritage have all objected to the proposals.
William Wilkins, who led the restoration of Aberglasney in Carmarthenshire, said: "That dockyard should not be allowed to be compromised and vanish.
"It is potentially of major heritage, tourism and educational plan.
"It should have been looked at in a strategic way for what it could offer by way of tourism and education, and in my view, it could offer a huge amount."