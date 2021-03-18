Covid: NHS in Wales 'will take years to tackle backlog'
- Published
Wales' NHS will take "a number of years" to tackle the backlog caused by the pandemic, according to its boss.
Dr Andrew Goodall said the recovery and providing resources to carry out procedures "quicker and sooner" would be a challenge for whoever formed the next Welsh government.
He said the NHS needed to expand its workforce and infrastructure to deal with waiting lists.
The Welsh government is due to publish an NHS recovery plan early next week.
Monthly figures due out later will once again show scale of the backlog which has built up after many planned treatments were postponed by the NHS to prioritise Covid and emergency care.
The last update showed the number of people in Wales waiting for non-urgent hospital treatment hit a record high of 538,861 and those waiting more than nine months grew by eight times to 226,138 people, from 27,314 in January 2020.
But Dr Goodall, NHS Wales chief executive, insisted the service had been able to maintain almost twice the level of activity during the second Covid wave compared to the first and hoped the latest figures would show some degree of "stabilisation and recovery".
Dr Goodall admitted long waits were "a very visible public concern" and it would take "some time" to work through the backlog.
He said patients would need to be prioritised on clinical decisions about how urgently they needed to be treated.
He said the NHS had to make the most of the new ways it had developed of working - such as remote consultations - and not simply "revert back to doing things as usual".
He added the health service needed to employ more staff and acquire more facilities and better infrastructure to "take us through the number of years we have ahead of us".
Dr Goodall warned any effort to bring down waiting list was not as simple as "flicking a switch" and that "exhausted" staff would need time to "regather".
He said: "For an incoming government they will need to review what the NHS will need to do but at least we will have a clear framework in place to allow and support any incoming government and ministers about the choices that they will need to make.
"From an NHS perspective there are things we will want to do quicker and sooner but we will want to make sure we have the available resources.
"One of the things I'm really concerned about still is our staff, with everything they've been through over the past 12 months, are exhausted in that they fundamentally supported and protected the Welsh population.
"Trying to go into recovery mode is not just like flicking a switch, it means there has to be some way of allowing staff to regather themselves but I know they will professionally focus on patients to get them through the system."