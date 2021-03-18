Penylan death: Tomasz Waga murder suspects named
- Published
Two men have been named as suspects in the ongoing murder investigation of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.
Josif Nushi, 26, and Mihal Dhana, 27, are both wanted on suspicion of the murder of Tomasz Waga, who was found dead in Penylan on 28 January.
South Wales Police said both men were linked to a cannabis factory near the scene and left the area the next day.
The force has appealed to the public to come forward with any information.
Mr Waga's body was discovered at approximately 23:30 on Thursday, 28 January, in Westville Road.
He had been the victim of a sustained assault.
South Wales Police said he had travelled to Cardiff from Dagenham earlier in the day.
Two men have already been charged in connection with his death and were remanded in custody awaiting trial.
A 23-year-old from Whitchurch, Cardiff, has been charged with murder, while a 29-year-old is accused of money laundering and drugs offences.
Police searching for the two new suspects they have named said both men had connections with West Yorkshire, including Bradford and Huddersfield, and also with north-west London and Bristol.
Mr Nushi, from Ninian Road, in the Roath Park area of Cardiff, and Mr Dhana, who has no fixed address, were also known to have links to Lushnje in Albania.
Senior Investigating Officer Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, said: "Tomasz was a much-loved son, brother, father and partner to his girlfriend.
"While two men have been arrested and charged in connection with his death, two further suspects - Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana - are outstanding.
"Extensive enquiries have been carried out nationally to find these two individuals and we are liaising with the National Crime Agency.
"But we are now also appealing to the public for help and would urge anyone with information to please contact South Wales Police."