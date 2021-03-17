BBC News

Neath Port Talbot leader replaced after 'cow' comment

Published
image captionRob Jones made the comments during a meeting in 2019

A temporary Neath Port Talbot council leader has been appointed after the former leader was suspended.

An investigation is under way after a recording emerged earlier this month of Labour's Rob Jones referring to Plaid Cymru MS Bethan Sayed as a "cow".

He will be replaced as leader for 2021-22 by Edward Latham.

Mr Jones said the recording was made without his knowledge during a Labour Party private meeting in Pontardawe.

