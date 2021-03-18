St Athan bomb: People told to stay indoors after explosive found
- Published
People were told to stay indoors and rail services were suspended after the discovery of a bomb in a village.
The explosive was found in Llantwit Road in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales Police has confirmed.
The force said it was "dealing with ordnance" after officers were called at about 10:00 GMT.
"Specialist officers have been deployed to deal with the item and make it safe. Residents are [also] advised to stay away from windows," a spokesman said.
British Transport Police and Network Rail were also called in when the device was found next to the Rhoose-to-Llantwit Major line.
"South Wales Police and Ministry of Defence officers attended and trains were put on stop while the item was assessed and area made safe," they said.
"Inquiries are ongoing, and the line has now reopened."
Transport for Wales confirmed rail services were briefly disrupted but were "now running normally."