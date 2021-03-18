Old Colwyn Promenade: £6m work to start on sea defence
Major work is expected to start next month to strengthen sea defences on a stretch of north Wales coast.
It comes after a risk of "catastrophic failure" in sea defences at Old Colwyn.
Conwy councillors said without major improvements, the promenade would have to close because of safety concerns.
A rock barricade up to 2m higher (6.5ft) than the current promenade level will be built from Rotary Way to Splash Point as part of the Welsh government's £6m Resilient Roads Fund.
The work, which is expected to last up to a year, will also see improvements to beach access and a new fishing platform.
Councillor Greg Robbins, cabinet member for the environment, said: "This work targets the section of the promenade most at risk of collapse, which would be devastating for the important infrastructure it protects, including the A55 and the North Wales Coast rail line."
It is the first major phase of improvements since ministers were given £1.6m to improve the defences last year.
However, Conwy Council is still looking for further funding for the full scheme, which would protect 1.2km of the promenade right to Porth Eirias in the west.
Until it has secured the total cost of around £35m, it plans to complete the scheme in phases due to the scale of the project.
Councillor Brian Cossey, who represents the Old Colwyn ward, said he was pleased with the Welsh government investment but was "looking forward to more grant money coming to us so we can complete the full upgrade of the defences".
He previously warned there could be "catastrophic consequences" and the full £35m scheme had to be implemented.
Conwy Council said the condition of the sea wall had been deteriorating for decades and the sections of the promenade were at risk of collapsing during storms.
"We've been fighting a long time for this to protect Old Colwyn promenade and preserve it for future generations," Councillor Cheryl Carlisle said.
She warned the alternative would be to shut the promenade permanently, "which is in no-one's interests".