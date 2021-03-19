Covid: 250k delayed vaccines could hit lockdown lifting plans
- Published
Issues with coronavirus vaccine supply could hit plans for easing lockdown in Wales, the first minister has warned.
A delayed shipment from India to the UK means vaccines due to arrive by mid-April will be delivered a month late.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said he could not pretend the loss of 250,000 doses would "have no affect at all".
He also refuesed to rule out introducing local lockdown measures in two hotspot areas.
Wales seven-day coronavirus case rate now stands at 43.7 per 100,000 people.
While case rates remain stable in many communities across Wales, in recent weeks spikes have been seen on Anglesey and in Merthyr Tydfil.
From Monday, supermarkets will be able to begin selling "non-essential items" and garden centres can reopen, as restrictions to Wales' lockdown continue to ease.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was hoped "stay local" restrictions would be lifted in time for the Easter holidays if cases continued to fall, meaning people would be able to travel.
Mr Drakeford said from 27 March self-contained holiday accommodation - such as caravans and cottages - might be able to reopen if "conditions remain positive".
Organised children's outdoor activities - such as games - would also be allowed to restart under the plans. It is not clear if this would include Easter Egg hunts.
However, during Friday's coronavirus briefing Mr Drakford warned the easing of lockdown was linked to the success of the vaccine roll-out.
It comes after a shipment of 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to come to Wales was delayed by four-weeks.
Mr Drakeford said: "Of course our ability to lift restrictions is linked to the successful vaccination programme."But our hope must be that we continue to see the position in Wales [as] stable and reducing, and that we will continue to have the headroom to lift restrictions in the way that we hope."
He said he was confident that no vaccine appointments would be cancelled due to the delay, but that the loss of such a large amount of doses would have an effect."We are doing everything we can to mitigate the effect on appointments for people to get vaccinated, there are a number of different ways in which we are looking to do that," he said.