Covid: Care worker struck off after lockdown party attack
A care worker has been struck off after being jailed for assaulting three police officers who were called to a party during a coronavirus lockdown.
Nerys Williams, 32, of Carneddi, Bethesda, Gwynedd, admitted three charges of assaulting an emergency worker in June last year.
Llandudno magistrates jailed her for a year and she was sacked by her employer Cartrefi Cymru.
Social Care Wales' fitness to practise committee has now struck her off.
Williams did not appear at the hearing and was not represented to face the allegation of unacceptable professional conduct.
Presenting officer Delme Griffiths described it as "extremely serious violence against serving officers".
The situation was aggravated by the fact Williams should not have attended such a gathering during a lockdown.
'Lessons learned'
In a police interview Williams apologised for her behaviour, blaming alcohol, but committee chairman Islwyn Jones said there was no evidence she had made any effort to change her lifestyle or displayed any insight into her behaviour.
"We can have no confidence that it will not happen again and what lessons, if any, have been learned," he said.
"Her behaviour calls into question her suitability to work in the caring profession."
He added Williams had shown "a blatant disregard for professional standards" and had also failed to engage with Social Care Wales' investigation.