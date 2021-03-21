BBC News

Covid: Fines issued for rugby party lockdown breach

Published
image captionPolice found fans watching Wales' Six Nations defeat to France

Police broke up a party of 14 rugby fans watching the Wales game and issued fines for breaching Covid rules.

It was one of 1,500 incidents dealt with by South Wales Police, making Saturday "one of the busiest days of 2021", a tweet by an officer said.

At least 32 fines were issued in Neath Port Talbot where police found fans watching Wales' Six Nations defeat to France.

Households are not allowed to mix indoors due to current Covid rules.

Officers in Swansea said they were also called out to reports of parties due to the rugby match and Cardiff City's game at Swansea City.

Rugby fans had been reminded to watch Wales' Grand Slam decider at home to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases.

