Covid: Merthyr and Cynon valley mass tests 'may have saved 14 lives'
A mass testing pilot in Merthyr Tydfil and part of the Cynon valley in the winter may have prevented more than 350 Covid cases and saved lives, public health officials have estimated.
The testing in November and December helped detect 1,000 positive cases across the two communities.
The aim was to catch people who may not show symptoms and so then help stop the spread of infections to contacts.
Modelling predicts it may have stopped 24 hospital cases and even 14 deaths.
The full results of the testing programme - involving lateral device flow tests - have been revealed.
Of the 22,021 people who were tested in Merthyr Tydfil, 2.3% were positive; another 2.6% of the 10,457 tested in the Cynon valley were positive.
Those who tested positive were then soon afterwards given a conventional PCR follow-up test - used on people showing symptoms - and asked to follow the usual shielding advice.
The programme also followed up tracking down more than a thousand close contacts of those with positive tests.
Merthyr and Lower Cynon Valley in numbers
763positive tests in Merthyr Tydfil
372positive tests in Cynon Valley
15positive tests in secondary schools
2.3%positivity rate in Merthyr
2.6%positivity rate in Cynon Valley
Prof Kelechi Nnoaham, public health director at Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, said it had made a "significant difference" at a time when case rates were extremely high.
He said conservative estimates, modelling the results on how many infections may have been prevented, showed more than 350 cases of Covid and 14 additional deaths could have been avoided.
"This is not only positive news for our communities, but the evaluation shows that the pilot eased the pressure on our hospitals and key workers when it was most needed," he said.
The study found that Covid had more of an impact on people from poorer parts of the two areas - with a 3.1% positivity rate in the most deprived parts of Merthyr and a 2.7% positivity rate in the poorest parts of the Cynon valley.
It also found more males and younger people tested positive.
But the programme also tested more than 4,000 local secondary school pupils, but only 15 positive tests (0.3%) came back.
There has been criticism of the effectiveness of using lateral flow tests but in the pilot they detected 83% of the positive cases, which health officials said provided "a high degree of assurance" that they could be used as part of mass testing programmes.
They said there was also a proper understanding within the community about the purpose of the testing, with only 0.4% turning up with any symptoms.
Their report recommends that testing should be targeted in more deprived areas, at men, younger people and those with jobs, such as in transport, construction, hair and beauty, which can bring them into close contact with people.
Prof Nnoaham said it showed lateral flow testing had the potential to be a key part of Wales' test, trace, protect programme and as a blueprint for others to use.