Covid: Parties go on in Merthyr despite case rate spike
- Published
More than 200 Covid fines were issued at the weekend in south Wales - despite Merthyr County having the highest coronavirus infection rate in Wales.
Many of the 240 fines handed out were to people at illegal house parties, South Wales Police confirmed.
It comes after a Covid flare-up through a "loss of discipline" being revealed in Merthyr County, last week.
The breaking up of one party, attended mainly by under 18s, led to disorder involving 30 people, police said.
There were also 14 people in Merthyr who ignored the first minister's words on Saturday by gathering together indoors to watch Wales' Six Nations match against France.
Last Thursday, Merthyr's average case rate sat at 159.1 per 100,000 of the population, as compared to the Wales average of 43.3.
Ch Supt Andy Valentine has previously urged the public to "approach changes in restrictions responsibly and with caution, and not risk undoing all that has been achieved to date".
These incidents were among more than 400 calls for possible lockdown breaches made to police at the weekend.
Fines were also issued 109 times in the Mid Glamorgan division alone, which also covers Bridgend in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Police also had reports of large gatherings around Cardiff and Swansea,
Fixed penalty notices were handed out to people at four parties in the Cathays area of Cardiff.
A pub in Swansea has been referred to licensing teams following concerns about large numbers gathering there for drinks.