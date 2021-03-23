Penylan death inquiry: Tomasz Waga had head and chest injuries
A man who died on a Cardiff street had suffered head and chest injuries, an inquest has heard.
Two men have been charged over the death of Tomasz Waga, 23, who died in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January.
Mr Waga, from Poland but living in Essex, was found unconscious in the street by a dogwalker, at 23:30 GMT.
A post-mortem examination concluded he had blunt-force injuries to the head and chest, Pontypridd Coroner's Court was told.
Mr Waga, who lived at Lamberhurst Road, Dagenham, had travelled to Cardiff earlier in the day.
In a previous statement, his family said they were "devastated by his sudden loss".
Rachel Knight, assistant coroner for South Wales Central, expressed her condolences to the family and adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of the police investigation.
Last week, police named two suspects wanted in connection with Mr Waga's death.
A further two men have already been charged.