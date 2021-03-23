Bangor murder accused 'killed Dean Skillin with single punch'
A 20-year-old man effectively died before he hit the ground after receiving a single punch from a keen boxer, a court heard.
Dean Skillin suffered a fractured skull when he was struck by Brandon Sillence in Bangor, Gwynedd last September, Caernarfon Crown Court was told.
Mr Sillence, who is from the city, denies murder but admits manslaughter.
He also admits causing actual bodily harm to Taylor Lock, outside the Waverley Hotel, on 19 September.
Opening the case prosecutor John Philpotts said Mr Skillin, who was from Caernarfon, was fatally injured as he and his friends left the hotel after last orders had been called.
'Without provocation or warning'
"What none of them knew at that time as they left the Waverley Hotel, was Dean Skillin had only minutes left to live," Mr Philpotts told the jury.
"Brandon Sillence had also been in the Waverley Hotel and, without provocation or warning, he killed Dean Skillin."
He said an "angry and aggressive" Mr Sillence had punched Mr Skillin and Mr Lock - the victim's cousin - who was left disorientated.
CCTV footage of the incident was shown to the court.
Mr Philpotts said Mr Skillin was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd by ambulance but declared dead the following morning.
"He had effectively died outside the Waverley Hotel. He was dead before he hit the ground," the prosecutor said.
He had suffered a fracture at the base of the skull and catastrophic subarachnoid bleeding, leaving him brain dead, Mr Philpotts said.
'This was no slap'
Mr Sillence was arrested at the scene and questioned by police.
"He said he had struck Mr Skillin and Taylor Lock once each, because he feared they were about to attack a friend of his," Mr Philpotts said.
"He had 'slapped' them as a warning and hadn't intended to cause any serious harm to either of them.
"You should know that Brandon Sillence has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, he's also pleaded guilty to assaulting Taylor Lock causing him actual bodily harm.
"The issue is the intent Brandon Sillence had when he delivered that fatal blow."
Mr Philpotts added: "This was no slap, this was no warning shot."
He said Mr Sillence had been in an aggressive mood, was in training and keenly interested in boxing.
"He knew the damage his punch could cause," the prosecutor added.
"He delivered his punching power to devastating and tragic effect on September 19."
The trial continues.