Body found on Pembrokeshire beach identified as Susan Smith
A body found on a Pembrokeshire beach has been confirmed as being missing woman Susan Smith.
The 63-year-old was last seen on 27 February near the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village in Kidwelly.
On Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a body recovered from a beach near Solva last week was Ms Smith.
In a statement, her family paid tribute to an "amazing woman whom we were all so proud of".
They added: "There will forever be a hole in our hearts and lives that will never be filled. We shared wonderful memories laughter and love, which we will always cherish."
Ms Smith's disappearance sparked a major land and sea search involving police, the coastguard, RNLI and mountain rescue teams.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman added: "At this time there is no reason to suggest any suspicious circumstances."