Empty buildings to be revitalised in Wrexham and Flintshire town centres
- Published
Wrexham and Flintshire are set to benefit from £24m worth of funding packages to support the revitalisation of town centres.
Wrexham council will be handed £500,000 from a pot to attract new businesses into town centres.
Meanwhile Flintshire council will get £750,000 from the Welsh Government to redevelop old and empty properties that are difficult to bring back into use.
That initiative falls under the Town Centre Loans programme.
It will allow Flintshire council to buy town centre units to be converted for use as living accommodation and for leisure purposes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The funding for Wrexham will be used as an incentive for entrepreneurs to locate their businesses within the town centre.
The money consists of both grant and loan funding, with the loan element provided by the Development Bank of Wales.