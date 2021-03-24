Newtown sex assault: Woman attacked on canal path in daylight
- Published
A woman has been sexually assaulted on the canal path near a nature reserve in Newtown, Powys.
Police said the attack happened at about 16:50 BST on Tuesday with the woman approached by a man who then assaulted her.
Her attacker, who had walked from the Llanllwchaiarn direction, then made off towards Newtown.
He is described as white, medium build, in his late 20s or early 30s, and about 5ft 7in tall.
Dyfed Powys Police said he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black trousers and black trainers with white soles. He spoke with an English accent and is described as having a particularly deep voice.
Det Insp Fay Lantos, who is leading the investigation, said: "Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.
"Officers are working hard to apprehend the male. Because of this members of the public may see an increased presence of police officers in the area in coming days."
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police.