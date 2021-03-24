Probation office to move away from sexual abuse victim centre
- Published
A probation office in Gwynedd is to relocate after a contact centre for victims of sexual abuse opened nearby.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it was "not appropriate" to remain at Parc Menai in Bangor as young offenders would be in close proximity to victims.
Gwynedd planners have approved a bid to move the office and its 45 staff to a former court building in Caernarfon.
The local town council welcomed its return to office use, after a spell as a children's play centre.
The MoJ told Gwynedd Council: "The National Probation Service (NPS) supervise service users living in the community, many of which have been released into the community following a prison sentence.
"The aim is to protect the public from the risks posed by service users, support victims of crime, reduce re-offending and help build safer communities.
"NPS have been required to relocate the service following the opening of a contact centre in Bangor for victims of sexual abuse.
"It was not considered appropriate for the two sites to be located within close proximity to each other given the service users that will attend each site.
"As such there is an urgent need for NPS to relocate."
Caernarfon Town Council welcomed the move to premises opposite Caernarfon Justice Centre, which houses crown, magistrate and youth courts.
Its members felt it would return the building to its intended office use while also bringing jobs and services into the town, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.