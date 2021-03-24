Bangor murder trial: Jury discharged in 'single punch' case
- Published
A jury hearing the trial of a keen boxer accused of murdering a man with a single punch has been discharged.
The trial of Brandon Sillence, 24, from Bangor, had begun on Monday at Caernarfon Crown Court.
Mr Sillence denies murder but admitted the manslaughter of 20-year-old Dean Skillin, of Caernarfon, on 19 September outside the Waverley Hotel in Bangor.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said the decision to discharge the jury was "nobody's fault".
The court had heard Mr Skillin had "effectively died" before he hit the ground after being punched.
Mr Sillence had also admitted causing actual bodily harm to Mr Skillin's cousin Taylor Lock in the same incident.