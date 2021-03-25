Contaminated blood scandal victims to get equal support
- Published
Contaminated blood transfusion victims in Wales are set to get the same cash support as the rest of the UK.
Haemophiliac patients, who were among thousands to receive contaminated blood in the 1970s and 80s, currently get £14,000 less than those in England.
Payments to victims and families will now be backdated to April 2019, with lump sums for those infected with HIV and Hepatitis C backdated to 2017.
The UK government will issue a House of Commons statement later.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething welcomed the decision to provide "additional financial support for those infected with hepatitis C and/or HIV via contaminated blood or blood products".
"The significant impact of such infections on many individuals' lives has been extensively discussed in the Senedd chamber," he said.
How will payments change?
Agreement was reached in principle between the four UK nations' health departments to end the disparities in July 2019.
The UK Treasury will fund a number of changes to the four schemes to close the gap, including backdated payments.
Payments through the Welsh Infected Blood Support Scheme will be increased to the rates currently paid in England and Scotland.
Bereaved partners will receive 100% of the beneficiaries payment in the first year, with 75% in the following year before equalling payments in Scotland.
Lump sum payments to patients who contracted Hepatitis C (Stage1) will increase from £20,000 to £50,000, with an additional £20,000 payable if the patient moves into Stage 2.
The total lump sum payable for Hepatitis C beneficiaries remains at £70,000, in line with Scotland, and will be backdated to April 2017.
Lump sum payments for HIV of £80,500 will be brought into line with England and backdated to April 2017.