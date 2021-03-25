BBC News

Minffordd murder inquiry: Man arrested

Published
image captionA large police presence was reported in Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth

A man has been found dead, prompting a murder investigation.

Villagers reported a large police presence in Minffordd, Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd, on Thursday, with people told to avoid the area.

North Wales Police said a man was now in custody and there were no public safety concerns.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said it received a call at 13:30 GMT and sent two rapid response cars. An air ambulance was stood down en-route

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.