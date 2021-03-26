Covid: Under 18s' team sports returning in Wales
Under 18s are set to be allowed to take part in team sports and outdoor activities will return from Saturday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
The development is part of the Welsh government's gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions.
It will allow up to six people from two different households to meet and exercise outdoors.
Children aged under 11 do not count in the total for households meeting, the government said.
Mr Drakeford said Wales' successful vaccine rollout had created "headroom to make these changes".
"These further relaxations are part of our careful and phased approach to unlocking the restrictions and enabling people and businesses to resume their activities in the safest possible way," he said.
"We're only able to do this because of the sacrifices everyone across Wales has made over the last few months, everything you are doing to keep your loved ones safe is also keeping Wales safe.
"The public health position remains stable, our incredible vaccination programme goes from strength to strength - we have headroom to make these changes."
Tiaan, 12, who plays for Risca under 13s, is ready to "get stuck in".
He said: "We have had so long out. Obviously it is different because of safety but you have to go out and have a bit of a laugh.
"It'll be good to get on the pitch again."
Iwan, though 15, plays for the under 15s.
"With training starting back up it's looking good for the future," he said.
Amateur rugby returns
Rugby matches can take place at the weekend after the Welsh government said contact sports were permitted again.
The news will be welcomed by the 239 rugby union clubs across Wales - many of whom have children's teams.
And FA Wales said it was "extremely pleased to announce that outdoor training and matches can resume".
It urged all clubs and organisations "to take the time to prepare appropriately for the safe return of football by following the necessary steps outlined in our Return to Play protocol document."
The Welsh government has previously said where participants were likely to be within 6ft 6ins (2m) or in contact with one another "efforts should be made to limit this contact if it cannot be avoided altogether."
"Organisers and national governing bodies of the sports in question should consider what reasonable measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus," it said.
The news comes as other measures including self-catering accommodation are being allowed to reopen.