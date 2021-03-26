Minffordd: Tributes after man's death sparks murder probe
The family of a man whose death sparked a murder investigation have paid tribute to a "wonderful husband, father and grandfather".
A man was arrested after the man was found dead in Minffordd, near Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd, on Thursday.
North Wales Police have named the man who died as Dafydd Thomas, aged 65.
In a statement, his family said they were "trying to come to terms with the loss" of Mr Thomas.
"Dafydd's wider family are also devastated by his passing in such tragic circumstances," the statement continued.
"He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his hard work as a local businessman and charity fundraising."