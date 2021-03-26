Police evacuate Cardiff school due to "ongoing incident"
- Published
Police have evacuated a school in Cardiff as they are dealing with an "ongoing incident."
Pupils at Radyr comprehensive has been taken out of school " as a precaution", according to South Wales Police.
Children left the school, which can accommodate almost 1,300 pupils, on before lunchtime on Friday.
In a letter to parents, the school's headteacher apologised "for the inconvenience" and will provide "further details" later.
Please email the school ONLY if your child cannot gain entry at home or is unable to get home.— Radyr Comprehensive (@radyrcs) March 26, 2021
enquiries@radyr.net
Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience
caused.
Yours faithfully
Mr AD Williams
Headteacher
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter