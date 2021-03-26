Covid: 'Christmas Day' for families as Wales lifts travel ban
By Catherine Evans
BBC News
- Published
Wales will become the first UK nation to lift travel restrictions within its borders when the rules change shortly.
From Saturday, the "stay local" rule will be scrapped in favour of unlimited travel within the country.
But travel outside Wales will not be allowed until a Welsh government review on Thursday, which could see it permitted from 12 April.
Tourism operators offering self-contained accommodation are expecting a busy weekend after a long lockdown.
What am I allowed to do?
Six people from two households will be able to meet outside, an increase from the current four-person limit.
Organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s can resume and libraries and archives will be able to reopen their doors.
Rules will also allow a limited opening of outdoor areas of some historical places and gardens.
Roads and beauty spots are expected to be busy, with police forces across Wales urging people to "play their part and follow the Welsh government regulations".
As stay local restrictions are lifting, if you are visiting the Brecon Beacons please do so safelyhttps://t.co/B5AFcVRuBV— Brecon MRT (@BreconMRT) March 26, 2021
'Like Christmas Day'
Families said it felt "like Christmas Day" as they prepared to visit loved ones or to enjoy a much-needed trip away from home.
Ed Pugh, 55, and his wife Tracey, 56, have not seen their daughter Alys, 23, since December.
The couple are making the two-hour journey from their home in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, on Sunday to meet Alys for a walk on the beach near her home in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.
"We're a close family... but in the last year we've hardly seen her at all, which has been really tough," said Mr Pugh.
"We can FaceTime each other, but it's not quite the same as sharing that space, enjoying her company, sitting down and having a meal together.
"We've all been responsible citizens. We've all played our part. We knew this day would come and it's been building up to it and thank God, here we are now. So Sunday's going to be like Christmas Day if I'm honest.
"I really can't wait. We've got all her Easter presents to bring her. She'll always be our little girl. It's going to be wonderful."
Is it safe to ease lockdown now?
For all the joyful reunions and increased freedom, there was a message of caution for those travelling.
Public health experts warned the easing of travel restrictions could lead to a "resurgence" of the community transition, despite more than a third of Wales' population getting at least their first Covid jab - especially with the school Easter holidays looming and warmer weather forecast.
"You'd expect people to go out and meet people, but everyone shares a responsibility of being cautious," said epidemiologist Dr Philip Anyanwu of Cardiff University.
He said the fact vaccine supplies could be delayed by gave him cause for "concern".
"Ideally vaccination should be increased or at least maintained around lockdown easing," he added.
"But reports of a shortage of vaccine supply coinciding with restrictions being lifted makes me worried if this is the right time to ease lockdown."
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "These further relaxations are part of our careful and phased approach to unlocking the restrictions and enabling people and businesses to resume their activities in the safest possible way.
"We're only able to do this because of the sacrifices everyone across Wales has made over the last few months - everything you are doing to keep your loved ones safe is also keeping Wales safe.
"The public health position remains stable - our incredible vaccination programme goes from strength to strength - we have headroom to make these changes."
Can I travel to England?
Non-essential travel to and from other UK nations will be banned for at least two weeks under the remaining restrictions.
Transport for Wales urged people to follow guidelines, adhere to social distancing and plan their journeys in advance.
It also issued a reminder that there are still restrictions in place cross-border between Wales and England.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were working to "educate those living along the border on the regulations relevant to them", but would not be actively patrolling the border with England.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We're continuing to engage with our communities and explain the importance of keeping Wales safe and we ask that people play their part and follow the Welsh government regulations.
"We all have a part to play, we have been and will continue to take enforcement action against those who are blatantly flouting the rules."