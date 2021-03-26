Possible sighting missing Cwmbach man Jordan Moray
Family of a man who vanished more than 18 months ago have been given hope by a possible sighting of him in England.
Jordan Moray was 33 when he disappeared without a trace from Rhondda Cynon Taf in July 2019.
South Wales Police said a man contacted the force, saying he was "confident" he had seen him in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, in September.
He told officers he stumbled across an online appeal for Jordan and immediately recognised him.
South Wales Police said the man informed officers Jordan had told him he was sleeping rough, had been living off grid for 18 months and was from Wales.
Jordan was reported missing on 2 August 2019 and was last seen on 24 July that year.
Det Insp Gareth Davies said: "We have spoken to the man in Stratford-upon-Avon who is quite confident that the person he was speaking to was Jordan.
"Since he went missing, we have never ruled anything out, and we can't be certain that it was Jordan himself.
"But, of course, this potential sighting gives tremendous hope to everybody involved in the search that Jordan is alive and well.
"We, or his family, must be able to see and or speak to Jordan in person to determine that he is OK.
"Jordan's mum and his family are desperate for something concrete. They just want to know that he is OK, and want Jordan to know they are not mad for him leaving the way he did."
The alarm was raised after relatives visited Jordan's unlocked flat in Cwmbach, near Aberdare, where a gaming machine had been left on and a phone left charging.
A police investigation and appeals on the BBC Crimewatch Roadshow failed to find him.