Minffordd murder inquiry: Police given extra time to question suspect
- Published
Police have been given extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Dafydd Thomas.
The suspect was arrested after Mr Thomas, 65, was found dead in Minffordd, near Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd, on Thursday.
On Saturday North Wales Police said they had been granted a period of further detention.
Officers asked for anyone who had seen "anything suspicious in the area" or Mr Thomas on Thursday to get in touch.
Det Insp Chris Bell said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident, and I would like to thank the family of Dafydd Thomas, and the local community for all their support.
"I would also like to ask that if anyone has seen anything suspicious in the area, or indeed saw Dafydd on 25 March, please come forward and speak to us, to help us piece together the events of last Thursday."
On Friday Mr Thomas' family paid paid tribute to a "wonderful husband, father and grandfather".