Family 'saddened' as Saltney man, 26, dies in Wrexham bypass crash
A 26-year-old man has died following a crash which shut a dual carriageway for nine hours in north Wales.
The family of Joshua Jason Atkin, from Saltney on Deeside, said they were "deeply saddened" after he was killed on the main A483 road at Wrexham.
The bypass, which connects Chester with Chirk, was shut between the Coedpoeth and Gwersyllt junctions at Wrexham after the crash at 02:45 BST Sunday.
North Wales Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.