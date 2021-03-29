Pembrokeshire Ceibwr Bay eco-house plan 'a carbuncle in the making'
Plans to demolish a cottage at a Pembrokeshire beauty spot and replace it with a six-bed eco-house have been criticised by councillors.
Andrew Hebard has asked for permission to knock down Pencastell, a cottage which overlooks Ceibwr Bay, and replace it with the new home.
Nevern Community Council is fiercely opposed to the plans - describing them as "carbuncle in the making".
Mr Hebard's agent, Kinver Kreations, declined to comment.
Mr Hebard's architect has said the new house would be "modern and innovative.. using green roof technology to assist in minimising the visual appearance of the dwelling... and the materials chosen will help blend the home into the landscape."
But the community council described them as an "unsympathetic, obtrusive and over development on an important geological coastal cliff top at one of Pembrokeshire's main beauty spots".
Hedydd Lloyd, a member of the community council, said: "[The community] thinks it will be a great shame and spoil the area around Ceibwr Bay if the present building is demolished and a two-storey building is built instead of it.
"It would be out of character for the area."
Kinver Kreations said it was "too early in the planning application process to offer any comments".