Cardiff: Boy who stabbed teen posed on Snapchat with knife
A 17-year-old boy who posed on Snapchat with a "ferocious looking knife" before stabbing a teenager has been given a "final chance" to reform.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted attacking the boy in Broad Street, Canton, on the morning of 25 November.
His victim, also 17, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Recorder Gregg Bull QC issued the teenager, who had spent four months on remand, with a rehabilitation order.
Mr Bull said the boy had a record of violence and had come close to spending "decades in custody" if the stabbing had led to the boy's death.
He warned the teenager he would "throw [his] life away" unless he changed and said he had a final chance to "turn [his] life around".
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the stabbing took place following an incident earlier the same day between the defendant and a group, which included the victim.
The teenager then posted a photo on social media holding a "ferocious looking knife", prosecutor Andrew Davies said.
Later that morning day the victim was found near Sevenoaks Park "bleeding heavily", with puncture wounds to his shoulder, a cut to his head and a slash to his stomach.
Mr Davies said the victim had refused to speak to police about what had happened, but it was clear he had played an "active role in the violence".
There was a "history of animosity and violent incidents" between the boys, he said.
Following the stabbing, the boy told officers he had to "stab or be stabbed" after he was set upon by two of the group armed with knives and a pole.
The court heard that in November, the youth was already under a supervision order for an incident two months earlier involving an imitation firearm.
In a letter to the judge, the boy said he regretted what he had done and wanted more help, and had realised during his time in custody he "would like to make something of my life instead of wasting it".
He said he had apologised to the police and his victims and was resitting his GCSEs.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.