Swansea: Hundreds fail to attend Covid vaccine appointments
- Published
People are being urged to attend vaccine appointments after hundreds failed to show up for their jabs.
In the Swansea Bay area almost 500 people due to have their jab at mass vaccination centres failed to show up on Monday.
Latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show almost 1.5 million people have now had their first dose of a Covid vaccine.
PHW have been asked to comment.
As of Monday, 1,413,710, had received their first dose of the vaccine, the equivalent of 44.8% of the Welsh population, according to PHW figures.
A further 7,016 people received a second vaccination, taking the total number of people who are now fully vaccinated to 424,016, which is 13.4% of the population.
However, officials have asked people to turn up for their appointments when they are invited, after reports from health boards of rising no-shows.
Swansea Bay health board issued a warning on social media after more than a quarter of people booked in for the jab at a mass vaccination centre failed to turn up on Monday.
The health board, which serves Neath Port Talbot and Swansea areas, said out of 1,750 appointments, 492 did not attend, the equivalent of 28%.
In a statement the board said: "The vaccination is safe, effective and one of the ways we will overcome this pandemic.
"We urge everyone invited to attend their appointment."
Meanwhile, Hywel Dda University Health Board said the number of "do not attend" (DNA) incidents had increased in recent weeks.
Ros Jervis, director of public health at the board, said: "As we move through the priority groups, DNA rates have increased a little and vary significantly between mass vaccination centres.
"To ensure that no vaccine is ever wasted we currently operate a reserve list for care home, health and social care staff in priority groups 1 and 2 who, for any reason, missed their initial opportunities for vaccination (including new staff).