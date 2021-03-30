Dafydd Thomas: Police refers itself to watchdog after murder charge
- Published
North Wales Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after a man was charged with murdering his father.
Tony Thomas, 44, of Penrhyn Isaf, Minffordd, near Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd, is accused of killing Dafydd Thomas, 65, on 25 March.
The force said it referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "following recent police contact".
The defendant appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.
Addressing the court in Welsh during a 10-minute hearing, defence barrister Ffion Tomos said there was no application for bail.
Mr Thomas, who appeared via video link from Berwyn Prison in Wrexham, was remanded in custody.
He was arrested after police were called to a location on the outskirts of the village on Thursday.
Judge Rhys Rowlands set a provisional trial date for 15 November.
"Having reviewed the information gathered over the weekend, North Wales Police has referred itself to the IOPC for independent oversight, following recent police contact," the force said in a statement.