Welsh government boat joins search to find Nicola Faith wreck
Fresh searches have begun to find the fishing boat Nicola Faith which has been missing since January.
Three men - Alan Minard, Carl McGrath and Ross Ballantine - had been onboard.
The bodies of two of them were found on the coast of North West England in mid-March. A third body found at the same time is yet to be formally identified.
The Welsh government's fisheries patrol vessel Rhodri Morgan, now equipped with a sonar device, is helping the Marine Accident Investigation Branch's search.
Sonar uses sound to detect objects under water.
The search boat left Conwy on Tuesday to work alongside a Natural Resources Wales boat.
A private search has been temporarily stood down after previous attempts being hampered by weather.
That is funded by an appeal run by the families of the three crew.
Investigators and the families of Mr Ballantine, 39, Mr Minard, 20, and Mr McGrath, 34, say they are keen for the fishing vessel to be found to get answers about what happened.
A Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) spokeswoman said they were "delighted" the Welsh government boat was joining the search.
"The Rhodri Morgan will be mobilised with a towable multi-pulse side scan sonar," she said.
"We are extremely grateful to the crew and technicians onboard for their collaboration.
"In addition, mounted on a second vessel, Natural Resource Wales are also operating a high-definition side scan sonar which has been used by the MAIB for a number of days.
"MAIB remains focused on getting answers for the families and learning what went wrong so that steps can be taken to prevent this happening again."