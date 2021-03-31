Bridgend: Fire crews deal with major incident overnight
- Published
Fire crews have been dealing with a major incident in Bridgend overnight.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a commercial property with accommodation upstairs in Nolton Street in the town centre at 21:15 BST Tuesday.
Four fire engines were sent and a heavy police presence was reported at the scene.
The incident was still ongoing at 23:00.
