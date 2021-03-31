Covid: Wales sunshine prompts illegal gatherings warning
A second day of good weather in Wales has prompted police forces to issue warnings against illegal gatherings.
On Tuesday as temperatures topped 21C, tourist spots saw an influx of visitors and groups gathered in Cardiff Bay.
A video taken on the steps of the Senedd strewn with empty bottles, carrier bags and cardboard beer boxes was later shared on Twitter.
With similar weather conditions due, South Wales Police Federation (SWPF) has urged people to follow Covid rules.
Six people from two households are now allowed to meet outside, including in private gardens, but mass gatherings remain illegal.
With highs of 21C on Tuesday, Wales recorded its warmest March day since the mercury peaked at 22.2C in Porthmadog, Gwynedd recorded, on 24 March 2012.
Steve Treharne, chair of SWPF, told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "People have lost loved ones, people's businesses have been affected and it's really important that people are responsible so we can all get out of this together as safely as we can.
"As the rules are sort of relaxed there will be people who will want to push the boundaries and go beyond those boundaries into the next stage of what they can and can't do."
While most had abided by the regulations "we do get the people who sort of don't believe the rules should impact upon what they can do", Mr Treharne continued.
"I'd just ask people to be a little bit responsible now as we come to the end of the tunnel."
He urged people to following the rules by "not having the illegal gatherings, the mass gatherings, the house parties".
Videos have also been shared of rubbish piled up at various tourist spots, such as Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan, after lockdown rules were eased at the weekend.
Responding to the video of litter left outside the Senedd, Cardiff restaurateur and pub owner Cerys Furlong tweeted: "This is rubbish pubs, restaurants and cafes PAY to dispose of normally.
"Instead tax payers picking up this bill. Why not let licensed, regulated venues be part of the solution instead of seeing us as the problem?"
One person in Cardiff tweeted a video of a rubbish-strewn park, adding: "Pontcanna fields is horrific this morning."
Michael Butterfield, from Llangattock Litter Pickers in Powys, has noticed big changes in recent days.
"We have already seen an increase in the amount of litter since restrictions have started to ease and as people are becoming more mobile," he said.
"For the end of March, we have collected 175 bags of litter, which might not sound like a lot, but actually, it is.
"Since the lockdown, we have been seeing more PPE - facemasks predominantly - but the main litter we see out on the verges are drinks - so cans, bottles, single-use cups."
The highest March temperature in Wales is 23.9C, which was recorded in Prestatyn, Denbighshire and Ceinws, Powys, on 29 March 1965.