Police incident closes roads in Newport centre
- Published
Roads have been closed in Newport city centre following a police incident in the area around the cenotaph.
Clarence Place is shut from Cedar Place to the Pod cocktail bar, while Caerleon Road is closed as far as the railway bridge.
Traffic is being diverted away from the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Newport Bus said its services for the area were being diverted via Heidenheim Bridge and George Street.
*Customer Notice* due to a Police incident around the cenotaph. The following diversions are in place:— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) March 31, 2021
All Caerleon Road services will operate via Heidenheim Drive to M4 roundabout in both directions.All Chepstow Road services will operate via George Street Bridge both directions
