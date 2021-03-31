BBC News

Police incident closes roads in Newport centre

image captionRoads are closed in the area around the cenotaph

Roads have been closed in Newport city centre following a police incident in the area around the cenotaph.

Clarence Place is shut from Cedar Place to the Pod cocktail bar, while Caerleon Road is closed as far as the railway bridge.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Newport Bus said its services for the area were being diverted via Heidenheim Bridge and George Street.

