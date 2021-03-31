Pembrokeshire council names Army major as chief executive
- Published
A senior Army officer has been named as the new chief executive of Pembrokeshire council.
Maj Gen Will Bramble CBE will bring "fresh focus, leadership and drive", council leader David Simpson says.
Maj Gen Bramble has had an extensive career in the British Army and NATO at home and abroad, including Afghanistan.
He will take over from Richard Brown, who has been interim chief in Pembrokeshire since Ian Westley left in November after five years in the post.
Maj Gen Bramble said he was "extremely honoured and excited about joining the team and working for the people and communities of Pembrokeshire".
His most recent role has been as the senior British officer in Italy and deputy commander of NATO's Rapid Deployable Corps based there.
He played rugby for the Army and the UK armed forces, and is a former chairman of the Army Rugby Union.