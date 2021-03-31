Racist graffiti on Books Council of Wales HQ in Aberystwyth
- Published
Racist graffiti has been daubed on a Welsh institution which promotes equality.
A swastika and "Wales 4 white" was discovered written on the Books Council of Wales headquarters in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on Tuesday morning, its chief executive said.
Helgard Krause, who is openly gay, said it had "horrified" her and her colleagues who reported it to Dyfed-Powys Police.
The force said it was investigating.
Last month the force received a separate report of racist graffiti in another part of Aberystwyth.
A spokesman said they were not currently linking the two crimes.
Ms Krause said it was difficult to say if the graffiti was targeted.
"I am German so the swastika is particularly problematic to me and it's illegal in Germany," she said.
"It's got a lot of negative weight for me."
Ms Krause, who lives outside of the town with her wife, said the vandalism was discovered on Tuesday morning by one of her colleagues who could not work from home.
The colleague took a picture of it and sent it to her which she later tweeted.
She accompanied the picture with the following message: "To whomever who daubed our building in racist and Nazi graffiti: it will do nothing for your cause.
"The opposite, it has strengthened my resolve to address the inequalities that exist in our society wherever we find it."
The Welsh government-funded organisation, which promotes books and literature related to Wales, is not the only building to be targeted in the town.
Last June the nearby Cofiwch Dryweryn mural was vandalised with a swastika and a white power symbol.
The artwork - commemorating the flooding of a Welsh village to create a reservoir - was restored later the same day.
Elin Jones MS, who has represented Ceredigion for Plaid Cymru at the Senedd since 1999, tweeted at the time: "Wal Tryweryn restored and hateful, racist symbols removed."
Cofiwch Dryweryn yn goroesi! Diolch @CSCeredigion @DyfedPowys a phawb.— Elin Jones (@ElinCeredigion) June 30, 2020
Wal Tryweryn restored and hateful, racist symbols removed. pic.twitter.com/t7JEXvLKuA
A spokesman for Dyfed Powys police said: "We received a report of criminal damage at Castell Brychan, Aberystwyth, on Tuesday, 30 March.
"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact us."