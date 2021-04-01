Covid: Welsh crowds may return to cultural and sporting events
Up to 1,000 people could be allowed to attend outdoor sporting and cultural events as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.
Theatres have been closed and music and arts festivals were axed at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020.
Now the Welsh government hopes to put on a series of outdoor "cultural and sporting events" in the summer, for between 200 and 1,000 people.
The pilot could include fans returning to a stadium for an event.
No details have yet been announced of which sports, or cultural events could be included in the pilot, and they will not happen before 12 April.
Under the current alert level four, mass gatherings in Wales are banned, with only six people from two households currently able to meet outside.
There have been repeated calls from the arts sector, including theatres, for a date to reopen buildings and allow audiences back in, with fears many will not survive after being closed for over a year.
Numerous mass-participation events, which raise millions of pounds for charities, including marathons and triathlons, were cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic, while festivals and concerts were also put on hold.
The Welsh government has said it was working towards "safe reopening", but no date has been given for reopening theatres or venues in the latest lockdown easing plan.
Some of Wales' largest events, such as the Hay Festival, have already been called off this summer,
Now the Welsh Government has announced it wants to hold a series of pilot events across Wales after 12 April, adding this could include a "stadia event".
In England, up to 10,000 fans could be back in stadiums by mid-May as part of the government's plans to move out of lockdown.
Announcing a new timetable for easing restrictions, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the pilot events for sport and arts would build on pilots held in September, including outdoor performances at Theatr Clwyd, in Flintshire.
