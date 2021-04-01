Covid: Gym reopening delay in Wales is 'irresponsible'
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The delay to reopening gyms and leisure centres in Wales is "short-sighted and irresponsible", gym owners have said.
Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities will be able to reopen from 10 May, including individual or one-to-one training, but not exercise classes.
But gyms are "angry and disappointed" and a body representing the sector said the decision "doesn't stack up".
First Minister Mark Drakeford said any suggestion the decision was not based on science was "completely untrue".
The Welsh Government has announced a series of dates for the further easing of lockdown in Wales, including that pubs, restaurants and cafes could reopen outdoors on 16 April, and indoors after 17 May, provided cases remain low.
But gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities have been told they will have to wait until 10 or 17 May to reopen.
In February, Mental Health Minister Eluned Morgan said gyms and leisure centres would be reopened as soon as possible when lockdown is eased due to concerns over mental health.
Both the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru said gyms should be allowed to reopen immediately.
Changes after 6 May could depend on the results of the Senedd election, and whether Labour's First Minister Mark Drakeford is returned to power.
How have gym owners reacted?
Couple Jin and Matt Bowring run a small fitness studio in Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan.
"We are one of the only industries that has full control of our environment, from the clientele to cleaning to having the space to create distance between our clients and us," said Ms Bowring.
"We also provide a preventative measure by reducing harm caused by ill-health, obesity, diabetes and lifestyle - all causes of Covid hospitalisation.
"To have us as literally the last industry to open is short-sighted and irresponsible."
Stuart Morgan is the owner of Evolve Fitness, a group training gym in Tremorfa, Cardiff, which is likely to remain closed until 17 May.
He said he was "angry and disappointed" that people will have to wait more than a month to get back to the gym.
"I have seen how it's affected people mentally, especially since December," said Mr Morgan.
"We have got members saying 'we don't know how we are going to cope'.
"What the gym provides is routine, structure, a release, an hour of sanctuary. Taking that away is one of the worst things you can do."
Mr Morgan questioned the Welsh government's reasoning, accusing it of having a "blind spot" when it comes to gyms and fitness.
'Unnecessary delay'
UK Active, the fitness industry trade body, said there would be "mixed emotions" after Mr Drakeford's announcement.
"I think there'll be some level of relief there's a date but the date should be much earlier," said chief executive Huw Edwards.
"The unnecessary delay is incredibly frustrating to operators who have to try to survive another month."
Mr Edwards said it was also frustrating for customers, and that gyms were the "engine room" for improving people's health.
"I'm surprised and disappointed. This is a health crisis," he added.
"It doesn't stack up to be honest. We've been in conversation with the technical advisory cell throughout the last month to six weeks.
"They've been very clear to us there's been no new evidence associated with the sector, in terms of there being an area of concern, and so there should be equity of treatment for our sector.
"The data shows these facilities when they've been open have been Covid secure with incredibly low levels associated with it."
'Completely untrue'
Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Drakeford said it was "completely untrue" that the scientific advice for keeping gyms closed did not exist.
"We have published all the scientific advice that demonstrates the risks that gyms pose to the health of people that use them and the health of others," he said.
"It's a manageable risk and I have said today that from Monday, 10 May, gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities will be able to reopen, so I don't know how much more clear we could be than that."
What has the political reaction been?
Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said "gyms should be able to safely re-open now - not least to help with people's wellbeing and mental health which has suffered so much during the last few months".
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said it was "regrettable Labour have not seen fit to give the green light to the safe reopening of gyms given two months ago ministers claimed it was a priority, and considering the huge toll lockdown has had on the physical and mental well-being of thousands of Welsh people".
"Getting people outdoors and active has to be a priority for any government and along with the decision to keep gyms closed until May 10, Labour are ignoring the science and ignoring the impact of exercise on people's physical and mental wellbeing."
Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: "Any reopening must follow the science and the facts, there is evidence from previous lockdowns that gyms and swimming pools can successfully operate with social distancing measures and as a party we would like to see this achieved as soon as practically possible."