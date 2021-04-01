Sarah Everard: Councillors' bid to light up Powys street
A campaign is under way to switch street lights back on in Powys amid safety fears at night in the county.
County councillors Joy Jones and Les Skilton said they received "serious concerns from many residents" on the issue.
It followed the death of Sarah Everard who disappeared as she walked home in south London on 3 March.
The decision to switch off some street lights in Powys was taken over a decade ago as part of a cost-cutting exercise.
The councillors have now set up a petition: "Shine a light on safety... Turn our street lights back on."
Mrs Jones, who represents Newtown East, said: "It has become a focus of concern over the last few weeks with the sad news around Sarah Everard.
"For many years residents in Powys have seen a reduction in street lighting and this has lead to many feeling unsafe and concerned for their welfare."
She said people also often struggled to see the pavement, kerbs or steps clearly in the dark.
Mr Skilton, councillor for Newtown South, said the extra cost that would result from additional street lighting "should not come before" people's safety.
He added: "More lit areas will lead to fewer places for other unsocial activities to take place such as drug taking or dealing and alcohol misuse."
The decision to switch off some of the street lights in the county to save money was taken in 2008.
In the budget for 2019-20, a proposal to save £150,000 by asking town and community councils to pay for street lighting was eventually dropped, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
This was due to fears it could increase the problem of County Lines drug dealers using the cover of darkness in the county.