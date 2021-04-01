BBC News

Covid: Ceredigion has lowest case rate in mainland UK

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionCeredigion has the second lowest case rate in the UK

Ceredigion now has the lowest case rate for any mainland UK local authority.

The county has seen three positive Covid tests in the past week and only Orkney - which recorded no cases at all - witnessed fewer in that time.

Ceredigion's overall case rate is now just 4.1 cases per 100,000

Wales' national case rate has now been the lowest of the UK nations for more than two months - at 34.9 cases per 100,000 - the lowest since 13 September.

Powys and Bridgend also feature in the 25 UK local authorities with the lowest rates while Merthyr Tydfil is 37th and Anglesey 38th.

image captionCeredigion has the lowest case rate of any UK mainland local authority

